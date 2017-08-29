9.5 mln AZN allocated for water supply and sewerage reconstruction in Mingachevir

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue reconstruction project of the water supply and sewerage system of Mingachevir city.

Report informs, according to the order, 9.5 million AZN (nine million five hundred thousand) allocated to the “Azərsu” Open Joint-Stock Company for continuation of the works on reconstruction of the water supply and sewerage system of Mingachevir city.

Ministry of Finance shall provide financing in the amount envisaged in Part 1 of the order.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall solve issues arising from the order.