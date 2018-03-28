82.9 % of population will vote for Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Results of sociological research conducted before the "Exit-poll", organized by the US AJF & Associates, Inc. and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League regarding presidential elections to be held on April 11, 2018 in Azerbaijan have been announced.

Report informs, head of Citizen's Labor Rights Protection League Sahib Mammadov and President of AJF & Associates, Inc. George Birnbaum have presented the results of the study.

Thus, based on the results of the exit-poll poll aimed at studying public opinion on President Ilham Aliyev's activities, we can say that the people believe in Ilham Aliyev's power and support his political line. The results of the sociological survey showed that preparation for the presidential election (April 11, 2018) is satisfactory both at level of government and population. The population is aware of the presidential elections and this is a sign of the positive outcome of public-sector propaganda.

To the question “If the presidential elections were held today who would you vote for?” 82.9% or 1244 people said Ilham Aliyev.

We believe that the results of the exit-polls conducted during the presidential elections in the country on April 11, 2018 will be in line with the outcome of the survey, "said the organizers.