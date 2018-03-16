7 police stations in Baku become police departments - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Seven police stations in Baku have been granted the department status.
Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed an order.
The police stations with a new status are listed below:
1st Police Station of Khazar District Police Office
12th Police Station of Sabunchu District Police Office
17th Police Station of Narimanov District Police Office
22nd Police Station of Nasimi District Police Office
25th Police Station of Nizami District Police Office
29th Police Station of Yasamal District Police Office
30th Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office.
