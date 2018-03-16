7 police stations in Baku become police departments - EXCLUSIVE

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Seven police stations in Baku have been granted the department status.

Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed an order.

The police stations with a new status are listed below:

1st Police Station of Khazar District Police Office

12th Police Station of Sabunchu District Police Office

17th Police Station of Narimanov District Police Office

22nd Police Station of Nasimi District Police Office

25th Police Station of Nizami District Police Office

29th Police Station of Yasamal District Police Office

30th Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office.