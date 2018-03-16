 Top
    Close photo mode

    7 police stations in Baku become police departments - EXCLUSIVE

    Minister of Internal Affairs has signed an order© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Seven police stations in Baku have been granted the department status.

    Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed an order.

    The police stations with a new status are listed below:

    1st Police Station of Khazar District Police Office

    12th Police Station of Sabunchu District Police Office

    17th Police Station of Narimanov District Police Office

    22nd Police Station of Nasimi District Police Office

    25th Police Station of Nizami District Police Office

    29th Police Station of Yasamal District Police Office

    30th Police Station of Surakhani District Police Office.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi