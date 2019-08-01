President Ilham Aliyev: 60,000 new jobs have been created since the beginning of this year

"Measures are being taken to revive the construction sector. At present, several hundred residential buildings are under construction in Baku," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting on socioeconomic field on July 31.

According to Report, the head of state stressed that this positive phenomenon has a positive impact on the construction materials sector and creates conditions for the opening of new jobs. The President said that 60,000 new jobs have been created since the beginning of this year, part of which are in the public sector.