6-member IDP families to be provided with 4-room apartment - DECREE

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Regulations on "Issuing residential areas to Fund of temporary placement of IDPs" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, living area will be determined according to family composition.

Report informs, 1-member families will be granted 1-room apartment, 2-3-member 2-room, 4-5-member 3-room, 6-member and more 4-room apartment.

Living areas of temporary placement fund of IDPs include the living areas, built according to the decrees, orders and state programs by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to improve living conditions of IDPs as well as the areas purchased at public expense for IDPs and entered into the special housing fund.

Under the order, the living areas of the temporary placement fund of IDPs will be granted for their temporary use to improve their living conditions.

The granting will be carried out in accordance with the decision of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan.