Presidential order allocates 5.78 mln AZN for reconstruction of water and sewerage systems in Bina, Mardakan, Shagan and Shuvalan

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue reconstruction project of water supply and sewerage systems in Bina, Mardakan, Shagan and Shuvalan settlements of Khazar district, Baku.

Report informs, according to the order, 5.78 mln AZN (five million seven hundred and eighty thousand manats) have been allocated to the “Azərsu” Open Joint Stock Company in order to continue the works in the direction of reconstruction of water supply and sewage systems in Bina, Mardakan, Shagan and Shuvalan settlements of Khazar district of Baku city.

The Ministry of Finance shall provide the financing in the amount envisaged in Part 1 of the order.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall solve issues arising from the order.