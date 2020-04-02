​41 more people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Forty-one more people were infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, head of Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said in a briefing.

According to him, eight of them are in critical condition, while 11 show moderate, and the rest are in stable condition.

‘This is not the last figure.’

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 200 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.