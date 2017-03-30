 Top
    3 mln AZN allocated for overhaul of 50 multi-apartment buildings in Saatli

    President Ilham Aliyev signed an order

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures regarding overhaul of multi-apartment buildings in Saatli district.

    Report informs, the order stresses socio-economic development of regions of Azerbaijan, significant changes in socio-economic life of Saatli district as a result of implementation of the State Programs.

    According to the order aimed at continuation of reconstruction works as well as overhaul of 50 multi-apartment buildings, included in the housing fund, 3 million AZN was allocated to the Saatli district Executive Power from the Presidential Reserve Fund of the 2017 State Budget.

