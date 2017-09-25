26 Baku Commissars street in Baku renamed - PHOTO

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The name of "26 Bakı komissarı" (26 Baku Commissars) street in Sabunchu district of Baku was changed.

Report informs, the street was named "2 aprel" (April 2).

Report asked for an official statement from the Sabunchu District Executive Power. However, the Executive Power said that the question regarding the name change can be responded at the Baku City Executive Power (BCEP). Spokesperson for BCEP Naila Mammadova told Report correspondent that was unaware of the issue and recommended to appeal to the Sabunchu District Executive Power.

Notably, despite the fact that Azerbaijan is independent for 26 years, the street named 26 Baku Commissars caused protests in media outlets and social networks.

Therefore, Baku City Executive Power was criticized.