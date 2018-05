Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of funds will be allocated to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) in 2018 was determined.

Report informs, this is reflected in the draft state budget for 2018.

24,232,55 AZN will be allocated to the parliament next year.

This figure is more by 530,699 AZN than in 2017.

Notably, 23,701,356 AZN allocated to Milli Majlis in 2017.