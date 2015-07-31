Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the prosecutor's office held an operational meeting on the situation of works done by prosecutor authorities in the first half of 2015, and results of the discussions of this issue at regional meetings.

Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Speaking at a meeting Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said that, in the reporting period, the Prosecutor's Office, jointly with other law enforcement agencies, primarily the Ministry of Internal Affairs and National Security, have provided stable protection of socio-political stability in the country, have made to strengthen the fight against crime, have taken the necessary measures for the protection of rights and freedoms. The process of comprehensive reforms in the prosecutor's office has been continued in the new plane, was reached the effectiveness of the work activities, carried out targeted measures to eliminate the existing shortcomings.

The meeting emphasized the strengthening of the service during the reporting period, the executive and labor discipline, enhancing integrity in respect of employees, admitting misconduct.

21 employees of Prosecutor's Office attracted to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan

One of them dismissed for improper actions for prosecutor and investigator.