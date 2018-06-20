15th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen is held in Baku

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ 15th Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen is being held in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Report informs, ombudsmen of foreign countries, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, representatives of UNESCO and other international organizations, as well as MPs of Milli Majlis, state bodies, non-governmental organizations and media are attending the event.

Elmira Suleymanova, Commissioner of Human Rights of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan Constitutional Court Farhad Abullayev, Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis, Bahar Muradova, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, Youth and Sport Minister Azad Rahimov, Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Hijran Huseynova, Commissioner for Human Rights of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ulkar Bayramova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Justice Minister, Maharram Aliyev and foreign guests will address the conference.