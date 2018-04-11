 Top
    118 year-old Azerbaijani citizen casts vote - PHOTO- VIDEO

    Bilasuvar. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest resident of Bilasuvar district has voted.

    Lowland regions bureau of Report News Agency informs, 118-year-old Saftar Hasan Gurbanov, a voter of polling station No 23 of Bilasuvar constituency No 66 casted a vote. 

    As Gurbanov has health problems, a mobile box was delivered to his house. According to him, he actively participates in all elections.

    Gurbanov has 5 sons, 25 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren.

    10 voters registered in Bilasuvar constituency No 63 are centenarians.

    Notably, Saftar Gurbanov was born in Bilasuvar in 1900 and currently lives in Narimankand village.

