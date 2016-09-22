117 international observers accredited by CEC in order to observe referendum

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/117 international observers accredited by CEC in order to observe voting (referendum) to be held on September 26 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told reporters.

He noted that these persons are members and parliamentarians of about 35 countries and international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe: "Also there is a sufficient number of citizens wishing to observe the elections. These include representatives of political parties, citizens wishing to carry out surveillance on their own initiative, as well as representatives of registered campaign groups. In general, there is about 53,000 observers. There will be more than 5 600 polling stations during the voting.

The share of each polling station has 10 observers. I believe that the presence of even 5 observers in each polling station is enough to ensure transparency."

CEC Chairman said all conditions for the holding of the referendum created.