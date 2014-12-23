112-year-old woman votes-Photo

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/The oldest voter of Absheron district, 112-year-old resident of Masazir village, Bahar Rushanova voted in municipal elections. Report informs referring to AzerTAg, Bahar Rushanova has prepared for voting early in the morning. The members and observers of No.23 polling station of the 45th constituency.

They brought a ballot box to Bahar Rushanova's house for her voting. After putting the ballot-paper into the box, she let out a secret of longevity: "One should not attach importance to a small matter in the life or bear a grudge."

In spite of her old age, Bahar Rushanova fulfilled her civic duty.