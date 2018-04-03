 Top
    1,000 polling stations to install web-cameras in presidential elections

    Presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11
    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The polling stations that will install web-cameras during the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, was announced.

    Report informs, the list of 1,000 polling stations on 119 constituencies is as follows.

    Notably, installation of web cameras is not planned in six electoral districts (Jabrail-Gubadli No. 120, Lachin No 121, Khankendi No 122, Kalbajar No 123, Shusha-Aghdam-Khojali-Khojavend No 124, Zangilan-Gubadli No. 125). These Azerbaijani territories are under occupation of Armenian armed forces. 

