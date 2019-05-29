Zelensky's adviser: "We want Azerbaijanis also to be represented in Supreme Rada" - EXCLUSIVE

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Ukraine and we intend to further strengthen this partnership as a new government mouthpiece," Dimitri Razumkov, a political advisor to the new President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, told European Bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that, in general, the development of relations with Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of the new Ukrainian government: "We are interested in large-scale projects with Azerbaijan".

The president's adviser also stressed that the activity of the Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine attracts their attention: "We would like to see Azerbaijan to be represented by a deputy in the Supreme Rada as in other nations."

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to release Supreme Rada on May 21. Extraordinary elections to the Supreme Rada are scheduled for July 21.