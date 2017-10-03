WAC lawyer: We prepare an appeal to submit to the Presidium of Supreme Court in Russia

© Report

Moscow. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ If there is no possibility to preserve the organization of the All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress (WAC), it is necessary to create a new one.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency was told by President of the Guild of Russian Lawyers, member of the WAC Presidium and its official representative in the consideration of a case on its liquidation in the Supreme Court of Russia, Hasan Mirzoyev.

"Maximum efforts are made to preserve the organization”, Mirzoyev said.

He recalled that during his speech in the court on the WAC case, he himself explained for what reasons there were miscalculations in the organization's activities and asked for time to eliminate them.

"However, violations of the law were so obvious that the court upheld the verdict on liquidation," lawyer added.

According to H. Mirzoyev, liquidation of WAC is a "personal tragedy" for him. "I myself am a Tat, but spiritually, as a state of mind, I am an Azerbaijani. For me, the WAC is a home organization, that's why I'm concerned about its current state and most importantly - the lack of solidarity in all aspects of the diaspora, "the president of the guild emphasized.

He pointed out that many natives of Azerbaijan in Russia "live their own life", plunge into business, as a result they are no longer so much interested in diaspora.Mirzoyev also said that at the moment an appeal is being prepared for consideration of the case in the Presidium of the Supreme Court of Russia.

Speaking about the possible creation of a new diaspora structure of Azerbaijanis in Russia, a member of the WAC Presidium noted that "if there is no possibility to preserve the old organization, then it is necessary to create a new one, taking into account all the mistakes and miscalculations of the old one."

"I think this is absolutely the right move. It is necessary to re pass Constituent Congress, write the Charter and elect governing bodies. In the organization, and especially in its leadership, there should be people personifying a real modern Azerbaijani - a person with a European education, but with eastern wisdom, an intellectual who knows the culture and traditions of the people", H. Mirzoyev said.

Notably, on May 15, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation granted the claim of the Russian Ministry of Justice on the liquidation of the public organization All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (WAC) due to the inconsistency of its charter with Russian legislation. On September 19, the Supreme Court of Russia upheld the decision to liquidate the WAC.