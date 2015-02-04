​USAN calls on the US to cut aid to Armenia

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Azeris Network Organization (USAN) published a letter with an appeal to the ruling circles of the United States with the requirement to reduce the allocation of aid to Armenia identified in the budget prepared by the current US President Barack Obama for year 2016.

Report informs citing the official website of USAN, the letter states that "The United States plans to provide pro-Russian and pro-Iranian Armenia with 18,3 million Dollars, while pro-Western and independent Azerbaijan, the territory of which is three times bigger than Armenia's, is planned to be provided with only 7,9 million Dollars".

USAN notes that taxpayers 'money spent on assistance to Armenia will be wasted: "It must be stopped. The US government should not waste taxpayers' money to help an aggressive and hostile Armenia to arm themselves. Armenia should receive as little aid as possible, and in general no military help".

The letter was sent to US Secretary of State John Kerry, US senators and congressmen.