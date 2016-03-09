US election 2016: Trump and Sandlers win in Michigan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Republican Donald Trump has won two more states, Michigan and Mississippi, in his bid for the White House.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, in the Democratic race, Bernie Sanders had a surprise victory in Michigan, but Hillary Clinton increased her lead with a big Mississippi win.

The Republicans are also voting in Idaho and Hawaii.

The four state contests on Tuesday help choose the candidates from each party who will compete in November's presidential election.

It was a terrible night for Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who came in a distant fourth in both Michigan and Mississippi, days before his must-win contest in his home state.