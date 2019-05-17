​Unemployment level among Azerbaijanis in Georgia increases

Unemployment level in Georgia was 12.7% in 2018, down 1.2% from a year earlier, Report’s local bureau informs referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia.

This was the lowest figure during the past 15 years.

Urban unemployment rose by 10.2%, while rural unemployment declined by 3.4%.

This figure grew by 1.2% in Kvemo Kartli region, which was compactly settled by Azerbaijanis.

The unemployment level among men is higher than among women. The men’s unemployment exceeded women’s unemployment by 2.7%.

The highest unemployment indicator in 2018 was 30.8% among people aged 20-24 years.