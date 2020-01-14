Protest staged in Germany against killing of Turkish citizen

A group of Turks staged a protest in the German city of Gelsenkirchen against the death of Turkish citizen Mehmet Bulğun as a result of fire launched by a German police officer, Türkiye sevdalıları Wuppertal told European Bureau of Report.

The protesters chanted "No police violence!" and demanded to punish the police officer who killed Bulğun.

The protest staged before Gelsenkirchen Police Department lasted about an hour. Azerbaijanis living in the city also joined the action.

Murat Güneş, chairman of the Türkiye sevdalıları public union, said that police killed eight Turks in the past seven years: "We demand to dismiss and hold the policeman who killed Mehmet Bulğun to account."

Turkish citizen, 38-year-old Mehmet Bulğun, was killed by a police officer in Gelsenkirchen on January 13.