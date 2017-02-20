Istanbul. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey hosts the Khojaly week under the auspices of Azerbaijan Consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, Khojaly parks and memorials will be opened in various cities of Turkey, victims of the tragedy will be commemorated within program.

First arrangement of Khojaly week was held in The Spinal Cord Paralytics Association. Members of the association, diplomats of the consulate, Turkish media and members of the society attended the event. After listening national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the attendants commemorated victims with minute of silence.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s General Consul in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev told about massacre of Khojaly people with unbelievable brutality by Armenian armed forces at night from 25th to 26th of February in 1992, and said that these events haven’t yet got its real legal evaluation. He added that they put efforts for recognition of this crime against humanity in Turkey: “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reminds Khojaly tragedy, massacre of our innocent people by Armenians in all international events. We follow up this tradition. All people who consider themselves as Turks, irrespective of their nationality must be aware of Khojaly events”.

The audience listened lectures of some scholars on Khojaly tragedy. “Khojaly” documentary film including footage of Khojaly victims was demonstrated at end of the event.

Besides, was held an opening ceremony of exhibition “Khojaly genocide in children’s drawings” initiated by artist Rafig Azizov, Azerbaijani professor of Yeditepe University. The exhibition displays 90 works of 60 children. 52 works has been drawn by direct witnesses of Khojaly genocide in 1992. The drawings will be next exhibited at Istanbul sea museum.

The exhibition will continue until February 20.