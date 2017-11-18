The European Azerbaijanis will hold Qarabag forum

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Lawmakers of Milli Majlis Rovshan Rzayev and Azer Kerimli will leave for Brussels, Belgium, tomorrow to attend the Qarabag forum of the European Azerbaijanis.

Report was told in the parliament's press service, the event will be attended by parliamentarians from Turkey, Moldova, Georgia, Iraq and a number of European countries.

Information about the history of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its reasons, obstacles created by Armenia for solution the conflict will be given in the forum. The event will also hold discussions on joint action plan of Azerbaijani diaspora organisations in Europe for recognition of Khojaly genocide.

The visit will come to an end on November 21.