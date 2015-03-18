​The conference on "The role of Azerbaijani community of Ukraine in formation of Ukrainian political nation" held in Lviv

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The conference on "The role of Azerbaijani community of Ukraine in the formation of Ukrainian political nation" was held in Lviv at the initiative of the Joint Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine in the framework of the Assembly of Nationalities in Ukraine program.

Report informs, citing the Assembly, the conference was attended by prominent public figures, political scientists, university professors, deputies, as well as heads of regional organizations of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine.

The chairman of the Assembly of Nationalities in Ukraine and the Joint Congress of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Rovshan Tagiyev spoke at the conference. In his speech he emphasized the factor of the presence of representatives of different ethnic groups living in the territory of Ukraine, including ethnic Azeris in the formation of Ukrainian statehood.