​The article of Head of Azerbaijan's Mountainous Jewish Community published in prestigious US paper

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Jewish Journal of Los Angeles, which is the largest Jewish weekly outside of New York, published on Apr. 6, 2015 an article by Milikh Yevdayev, Head of Azerbaijan’s ancient Mountainous Jewish community, Report was informed in Consulate General of Azerbaijan.

Titled “Jews of Azerbaijan and United States: In celebration of our transcendent connection”, the paper speaks about the newly established relations between the Jewish communities of Azerbaijan and Los Angeles.

"Just the fact that Azerbaijani Muslims wholeheartedly facilitated this Torah donation (February, 2015) from one Jewish community to the other speaks volumes about what Azerbaijan stands. Even lesser known, is that Azerbaijan is home to the Mountainous Jewish community, who have lived in Azerbaijan in peace and prosperity for over 2,000 years. What is particularly unusual about Jewish life in Azerbaijan, which is a close friend and partner of Israel, is that we live and freely practice our faith in peace and prosperity, protected and respected, in a secular Muslim country."

At the same time, Mr. Yevdayev says that Azerbaijan with its tolerance may serve as an example for the entire world.

He concludes: “Just the fact that Azerbaijani Muslims wholeheartedly facilitated this Torah donation from one Jewish community to the other speaks volumes about what Azerbaijan stands for. This inspiration could change the world.”