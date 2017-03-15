The 5th Global Baku Forum starts tomorrow

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th Global Baku Forum will start in Azerbaijan tomorrow.

Report informs, about 300 representatives from 53 countries will attend the forum "Future of international relations: Power and interests", with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The forum will be attended by Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanović, Albanian President Bujar Nishani, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanić.

The forum will be held on 7 panels on the topics of "Future of transatlantic relations: Return to political realism", "How to win the fight against terrorism in the modern period? Which means, method and strategy must be applied?", "What alliances are needed to establish for the settlement of contemporary international relations?", "Role of China in international relations: Discussion of introduction methods of the old rules", "Europe's future", "Is extremism and populism stand as the greatest threat to international security?", "Establishment of Baltic-Black Sea security community: Towards the action plan".

The forum will run until March 17.