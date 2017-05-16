State Committee: Purposeful activity of some forces behind court's decision on ARAC's liquidation

“All necessary steps will be taken aimed at revising court decision on liquidation of ARAC in line with legislation, obtaining fully objective, fair legal consequences”

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Work with Diaspora issued a statement concerning cancelation of registration of All-Russia Azerbaijani Congress (ARAC).

Report was informed in the committee, the decision of Russian Supreme Court dated May 15 to annul registration of All-Russia Azerbaijani Congress upon claim of the Russian Ministry of Justice has been met with a deep regret and serious concern by Azerbaijani society, compatriots residing in Russia and other foreign countries:

“Despite all efforts of respective public entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, separately taken organizations, as well as ARAC’s top management, Russian Supreme Court satisfied the action on liquidation of one of the biggest public institutions in the country, thus committing injustice. Taking into account numerous appeals of our compatriots residing in Russia and other countries of the world, The State Committee states that this decision is absolutely contrary to the spirit of strategic partnership between two countries, the substance of the centuries-old relations between our nations. In times when cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Russia rapidly develop, our people and states need more mutual support, this decision may cast a shadow on trust established between our countries during long years. Taking into account concerns of Azerbaijani society and members of diaspora, we find it important to reiterate that the analysis of the processes around ARAC during several months, information obtained from different sources evoked suspicion that purposeful activities of some forces, who consider Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership as a threat to their interests, are behind the decision on liquidation of the organization. Cancelation of registration of the biggest Azerbaijani diaspora organization in Russia, who carries out intermediary mission in negotiations for settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, may damage belief of the Azerbaijan society in impartiality of this country”.

The statement notes that the State Committee understands protests of public members, mass media, as well diaspora activists and finds it important to bring to the attention that, in current sensitive moment, it is not right to put responsibility for the decision on separately taken people, state agencies, as well as ARAC management:

“All congresses, meetings of All-Russia Azerbaijani Congress were held through agreements with proper public agencies of the Russian Federation. Well-known by Russian society, political elite influential persons were always nominated to the board of the ARAC. That’s why, there are serious reasons to consider arguments indicated in the court decision as subjective and inadequate. Taking into account necessity of respecting court decision, All-Russia Azerbaijani Congress will file appeals to proper courts in line with Russian legislation and try to restore justice. All necessary steps will be taken aimed at revising court decision on liquidation of ARAC in line with legislation, obtaining fully objective, fair legal consequences serving to interests of our countries and people.”