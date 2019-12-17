State Committee on Work with Diaspora launches new project

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora met with representatives of diaspora from different countries, Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee.

The meeting was attended by participants of the project implemented by the State Committee "Leadership Development Program" – the head and founding partner of the international law firm LEXLOR, offering services on law and tax issues in France and internationally, Edmond Verdier, Chairman of the Edison law office operating in Turkey Ruslan Edison, Nurlan Mammadov, engaged in public activities in connection with migration and refugee issues in France, CEO of rich-inter group in Ukraine Murad Jafarov, sales coordinator of the Georgian network of clinics EVEX Murad Muradov.

Chairman of the committee Fuad Muradov informed about the successful diaspora policy of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the diaspora provided information about their activities and highly appreciated the strategic road map, which defines the “Leadership Development Program” and the principles of the State Committee in general.