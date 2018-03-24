Sinan Oğan: "I wish successes to Azerbaijani people in presidential elections"

Ankara. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ "First of all, I would like to congratulate people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday. Inshallah, this Novruz will be a momentous occasion for the unity of Azerbaijan, the strengthening of its integrity, the continuation of its stability, and the liberation of the occupied territories in the shortest possible time".

Turkish politician, former MP Sinan Oğan told the Report's correspondent in Ankara.

S. Oğan also shared his views on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11: "Azerbaijan is on the eve of important elections and I wish successes to the people of Azerbaijan in these elections. As a politician in Turkey, we are closely watching the elections in Azerbaijan. I believe these elections are important for stability in Azerbaijan. I wish success to all the parties involved in the elections. "