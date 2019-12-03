Scientific diaspora of Azerbaijan established in France

The first meeting of Azerbaijan’s scientific diaspora will be held in France.

Report's French bureau informs that the first meeting of the Azerbaijani Diaspora will be held in Paris on December 14, with the organizational support of the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association (ADFA).

The meeting will be attended by our compatriots who have written scientific papers in French universities and have already won this title.

The purpose of the meeting is to lay the foundation of the Azerbaijani scientific diaspora in France, bring together Azerbaijani doctors and doctoral students and get acquainted with their situation.

Masters students will also attend the meeting.