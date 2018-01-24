Russian State Duma proposes to name one of Moscow streets in honor of Hazi Aslanov

© Report

Moscow. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the event in the State Duma of Russia it was proposed to rename one of the streets of Moscow in honor of Azerbaijani Major General, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, the Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs.

The organizer of the event was the local national and cultural autonomy of the Azerbaijanis in Ochakovo-Matveyevsky district of Moscow.

Participants of the event held in the State Duma noted the important contribution of the outstanding commander to the common cause of victory. During the event, a documentary about the way of a native of Azerbaijan was demonstrated.

State Duma deputy Tamara Pletneva pointed to the need to preserve the memory of the great warriors of the Great Patriotic War, as symbols of the heroic past and interethnic harmony.

In his turn, chairman of the Union of Special Service Veterans for the Moscow Region, Fedor Nekrilov presented a medal in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution to the chairman of the national-cultural autonomy of the Azerbaijanis of the Ochakovo-Matveyevsky district, assistant to the State Duma deputy for national affairs Ali Kazimov, for further transfer to descendants of H. Aslanov.

Along with this, at the event, the initiative group of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament put forward a proposal to rename one of the streets of Moscow in honor of Hazi Aslanov. For the heroic struggle against the fascist troops in Germany, he was twice awarded the highest award of the USSR, the Star of Hero of the Soviet Union.