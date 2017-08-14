Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General stands up for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

Moscow. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has identified serious violations during the examination of the activity of the Federal Service for Veterinarian and Vegetation Sanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) employees who conducted an inspection on the fruit and vegetable base of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, the Russian bureau of Report informed.

Early this year, a group of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs applied to the governor of Ryazan Province and the commissioner for the rights of entrepreneurs with the appeal to protect them from illegal searches and confiscations conducted by Rosselkhoznadzor employees on the local fruit and vegetable base. Then, head of the Regional Office of the All-Russian Congress of Azerbaijanis, lawyer-mediator Samir Garayev intervened in the case.

In accordance with the inquiry of commissioner for the rights of entrepreneurs in Ryazan Province Yegor Burtsev, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia on the Central Federal County held an inspection of the activity of Rosselkhoznadzor employees on Ryazan and Tambov provinces. As a result of the inspection, various types of violations were discovered. Based on the results of the inspection, Deputy Prosecutor General Vladimir Malinovsky demanded head of the Office Oleg Naumov to eliminate the identified violations.

According to Samir Garayev, the commissioner for the rights of entrepreneurs in Ryazan Province keeps under control the further course of the investigation and is obliged to inform about it once in two months.