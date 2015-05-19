Riga brings together members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, next meeting of leaders will take place in Riga by the organization of International Center of Nizami Ganjavi.

As Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the members of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, former heads of state and government will discuss the European Union's "Eastern Partnership" program and the result of the Third Global Forum in April in Baku.

The report says, the meeting is held with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. At the two-day meeting, common strategic objectives and results of the European Neighborhood Policy, the current position of the Europe, the contributions of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to the implementation of neighborhood policy will be focused on.

Co-chairman of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former president of Moldova Petru Lucinschi and former President of Albania Recep Meydani will take part at the meeting.