Protest staged in Georgian village where Azerbaijanis live

Tbilisi. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Family members of 17-year-old Emin Ismayilov, who died in the hospital early last month in Kapanakchi village of Marneuli region, held a protest action, local Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Georgian Public Television.

Ismayilov had a road accident on Rustavi-Red bridge on November 4. His father said his son was conscious when he was taken to hospital, after two hours of surgery, doctors said that he was dead.

Young members of the family consider doctors guilty of Emin Ismayilov's death. They demanded investigation into the fact and said that the doctors would be punished. Otherwise they would continue protests.