President Ilham Aliyev: 'We always care for Azerbaijanis living abroad'

'4th Congress will be a very important event for combination and being more active of Azerbaijanis'

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ '4th Congress will be a very important event for combination and being more active of Azerbaijanis'.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said addressing the opening ceremony of the World Azerbaijanis IV congress in Baku today.

Azerbaijani President said that great works have been done in Azerbaijan since World Azerbaijanis IV congress in 2001, Azerbaijan further strengthened: 'Our opportunities have increased since that period. Of course, we always care for fate, life of the Azerbaijanis, living abroad. We try to support them. We want them to live comfortably abroad, have a good position, get good opportunities. At the same time, to serve their own homeland'.