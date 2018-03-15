President Ilham Aliyev: Tolerance a lifestyle in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The 6th Global Baku Forum has started with organizational support of Nizami Ganjavi International Center. In a short time, this institution became an important platform, allowing to discuss main global issues."

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state said that delegates from over 50 countries have arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the event: "We have more than 500 guests. Among them are current state and government leaders, politicians, well-known academics, intellectuals, and civil society activists from 47 countries. I am confident that within the framework of this event we will discuss the most important issues in agenda of international relations. I know that we will make recommendations to ensure security, stability throughout the world. Azerbaijan has hosted a number of international events so far. These events serve as a basis for cooperation, and help to overcome the gaps."

"Our goal is to strengthen the stability, security and mutual co-existence among peoples. Tolerance is a lifestyle n Azerbaijan", the President added.