Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Ilhan Aküzüm with the Order of "Friendship".

Report informs, Ilhan Aküzüm was awarded the "Friendship" Order for the effective activity in strengthening friendship and cooperation in the field of diaspora construction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Turkey.