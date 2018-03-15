President Ilham Aliyev presents "Dostlug" Order to President of International Turkic Academy

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented “Dostlug” Order to President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
