President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan fully capable of restoring territorial integrity

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev sent an address to attendants of 5th meeting of European Azerbaijanis Congress.

Report informs, the letter says:

“Dear congress delegates!

Dear friends!

I cordially congratulate you on start of next general meeting of European Azerbaijanis Congress.

It is remarkable that the Congress founded in 2004 carried out consistent work towards organization of our compatriots residing in European countries and coordination of activities of diaspora institutions and achieved success in fulfillment of set objectives.

During years of independence Azerbaijan has developed close cooperation with European countries in political, economic and humanitarian fields. Favorable geographical location of our country, its natural resources, rich culture of our nation plays and important part in all-round development of ties with European nations.

Achieving fair resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in conformity with international legal norms is one of our most important national objectives. Nowadays, on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenian aggressors, we once again commemorate victims of the tragedy with deep respect. In April of last year, adequate response of our army to Armenia’s provocations at the frontline and liberation of part of our lands showed that Azerbaijan is fully capable of restoring its territorial integrity.

Diaspora members should use new methods and means for more prompt and comprehensive delivery of information concerning our country, truths on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to European community, for promotion of our culture and in other directions. I am sure that this general meeting of European Azerbaijanis Congress will proceed in high working atmosphere and proposals and decisions will serve to raise the operations of the organization to higher quality level.

I wish success to meeting attendants and consistent and fruitful activity to upcoming leadership of the Congress”.