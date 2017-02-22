Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian Deputy PM Ziad Abu Amr will attend the 5th Global Baku Forum on March 16-17.

Report informs citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Ziad Abu Amr will deliver a speech on counter-terrorism.

In the panel entitled "How to win war on terrorism in the modern world? Which means, methods and strategies must be applied?", Ziad Abu Amr will express his opinions and proposals on ways to win the fight against terrorism and its strategy.

In addition to Palestinian Deputy PM, President of the Senate of Jordan Faisal al-Fayez, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Co-chair of the Nizami Gancavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Saudi Prince, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Turki Al-Faisal and other public and political figures will take part in the panel discussions on terrorism.

The 5th Global Baku Forum, entitled "Future of foreign relations: Power and interests", will be held with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and organization of the Nizami Gancavi International Center.