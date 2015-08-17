One of Azerbaijani Diaspora leaders killed in Ukraine

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leaders of the Azerbaijani community in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, a businessman Ilham Taghiyev was brutally murdered.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian mass media, the businessman's body was found in his "Mercedes" branded car.

According to the assumption of the police, on the night of August 17, a businessman went to the garage rented by him in Berislavski highway, where the criminals were waiting for him.

A business was hit with a blunt object on his head and knocked down. They broke his three ribs by kicking. Then the offenders put him to his car and took the keys of his apartment out of his pocket and left the scene.

According to witnesses, the apartment was turned upside down. The criminals did not take any household items, but it is not known how much money and gold products were stolen.

Ilham Taghiyev actively participated in the cultural and social life of local Azerbaijanis of Kherson.