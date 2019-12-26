One more House of Azerbaijan opened in Germany

One more House of Azerbaijan, which is of particular importance for the unity of our compatriots living abroad, has been launched in Cologne, Germany, Report informs, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Cologne Azerbaijan House has been created and commissioned on the initiative and support of the State Committee, in line with the Strategic Road Map.

Like elsewhere across Germany, the Azerbaijani House in Cologne is a free space for meeting and discussion of Azerbaijanis and all those who love Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people and respect the national interests of the country.

Officials of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, members of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis of Germany, Diaspora activists, fellow citizens, the public, and the media attended the opening ceremony.

The participants in the ceremony spoke about the importance of Azerbaijani Houses and stressed that these Houses are of particular importance for the unity and cooperation of Azerbaijanis. In their speeches, Azerbaijanis living abroad noted that the creation of Houses exemplifies the care and attention shown by Azerbaijani state to the Azerbaijanis living abroad.

The event continued with a concert of Azerbaijani music.

Another House of Azerbaijan has previously been inaugurated in Berlin.