Novruz Mammadov: "During its military provocations in April, Armenia used white phosphorus bombs and threatened nuclear strikes"

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been discussed at the 8th High-Level Meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center titled "Political Map of the Future" in Andorra, Report informs.

"The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict occurred after Warsaw Pact and collapse of the USSR when there was no justice in the international relations," said deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, head of the administration`s department of international relations Novruz Mammadov in his speech at the plenary session.

"Azerbaijan was able to guarantee stability, security and continued progress in the years of independence. However our problem with the neighboring country prevents our future progress. International law is neglected in the settlement of the conflict, four UN Security Council resolutions have not been implemented. OSCE Minsk group co-chairs have failed to produce any tangible result for 25 years. All these processes are sacrificed for geopolitical interests. No one mentions rights of the IDPs and refugees who emerged as a result of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its seven surrounding regions by Armenia."

Novruz Mammadov noted that during its military provocations in April this year Armenia used white phosphorus bombs and also threatened nuclear strikes. He urged the international community to "react timely to such cases".

Mr Mammadov also highlighted Azerbaijan`s role in European energy supply. "Azerbaijan is doing its utmost to change energy map of Europe, and TAP project is the best indicative of these efforts," he added.

Former Secretary General of the Arab League Amr Moussa, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, and former Romanian President Emil Constantinescu were among the participants in the event.