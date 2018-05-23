News portal on Azerbaijani Diaspora in 3 languages created

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Information center and information portal in three languages related with Azerbaijani diaspora has been created in Europe for the first time.

Report informs, the center and information portal were created by Azerbaijani youth activists living in the Netherlands, Germany, Scandinavia, Ukraine and other countries with the organization of Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland.

The editor-in-chief of the portal operating in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages is Azerbaijani active journalist Emil Aliyev, who lives in Netherlands. The portal which will include news, interviews, research and author writing on Azerbaijani diaspora have been emerged with the support of a group of well-known journalists.

Notably, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland is Nail Ahmed.