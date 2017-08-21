 Top
    Nazim Ibrahimov: Works related to the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress held

    If there is a desire, shortcomings can be solved in a formal setting

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ "In connection with what happened with the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (WAC) in Russia, it is necessary to wait until September. Relevant work is carried out in connection with this”.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov has said. According to him, after the decision is taken, it will be possible to express the attitude to the issue. The chairman of the committee stressed that the closure of the congress was not a good event: "Azerbaijanis living in Russia also reacted badly. This issue could be solved softly. If there is a desire, shortcomings can be solved in a business environment. "

