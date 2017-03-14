Nazim Ibrahimov: Azerbaijan took upon a very large and important mission

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is known as a reliable partner and high-level organizer today, the country has become a center of international events which are important for humanity".

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov has said.

He said that by hosting a number of reputable and international events, Azerbaijan took upon a very large and important mission: "Scale of the international events held in our country one after another expanding year after year. Global Forum held in Azerbaijan for the fifth time, its geographical coverage and attendance by influential guests once again shows that Azerbaijan known as reliable partner and high-level organizer today has become a center of international events which are important for humanity.

The chairman of the committee added that participation of presidents of seven countries in Fifth Global Baku Forum shows that this forum recognized as more prestigious platform in the world: "This year's forum will be attended by presidents of Latvia, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the Prince of Saudi Arabia and nearly 300 delegates from 53 countries. Fifth Global Baku Forum dedicated to "the future of international relations: the power and interests".