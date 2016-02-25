Montenegrin President to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic will pay a visit to Baku on March 9 in order to attend IV Global Baku Forum.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora (SCWD).

The forum, which organized by Nizami Gancavi International Center under support of the committee, will be held on March 10-11. Presidents of several countries, former state and government leaders, prominent politicians are expected to attend the forum.

Discussion of a number of global problems concerning the world is planned in the forum entitled 'Towards Multipolar World'.

Notably, this is the fourth forum held in Baku. The first forum has been organized in 2013.