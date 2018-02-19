 Top
    Montenegrin president to visit Azerbaijan

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegrin president Filip Vujanovic will take part in the VI Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17 in Baku with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

    According to the Committee, Vujanovic is expected to deliver a speech at the Forum on "Bridging Gaps to create Inclusive Societies".

    He is expected to deliver a speech at the panel discussion on China's foreign policy.

    It should be noted that there is close cooperation between Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Montenegro for several years now. As a result of this cooperation, Vujanovic now joins the Global Forum for the third year now.

