Montenegrin President will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović and his spouse Svetlana Vujanović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend 5th Global Baku Forum.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

It was stated that the forum with the support of the committee and organization of the Nizami Gancavi International Center will be held on March 16-17.

President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis, Albanian President Bujar Nishani as well as other incumbent and former heads of states, well-known politicians will take part in the fifth Global Baku Forum.

The forum, entitled "Future of foreign relations: power and interests" will discuss a number of global problems - future of transatlantic relations, fight against terrorism, role of China in international relations and others.

Notably, President of the Republic of Montenegro Filip Vujanović attended the 4th Global Baku Forum last year.